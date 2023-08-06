The Importance of Semiconductor Chips in India’s Path to Economic Power

Semiconductor chips are crucial for the development of Industrial Revolution 5.0 and are key to India’s ambition of becoming a super economic power. However, China’s dominance in this field poses a potential threat to India’s aspirations.

Relying on a single or dual source of semiconductor chips can put a country under pressure to align its foreign and economic policies with the supplier country. China’s success in the Sino-American tech war serves as a visible warning to other nations, including India.

China’s monopoly over raw materials like Gallium and Germanium gives it the power to disrupt India’s chip production plans. This poses a challenge for India’s semiconductor mission, which aims to establish itself as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

While global companies are considering setting up facilities in India to tap into its thriving market for semiconductor chips, the issue of alternative sourcing for critical raw materials seems to be overlooked. China’s control over raw materials and packaging becomes a hindrance for India, which heavily relies on Chinese imports for Gallium and Germanium.

India, as a member of the Quad alliance with the US, Japan, and Australia, is exploring opportunities for collaboration in semiconductor chip production. However, to achieve self-dependence in the semiconductor supply chain, India needs to address the issue of alternative sourcing for raw materials, particularly Gallium and Germanium.

To become self-sufficient in the semiconductor industry, India must focus on mastering all four segments: raw materials, foundry, fabless design, and packaging. China’s dominance in raw materials and packaging calls for cooperation and strategic planning by semiconductor companies and countries to counter China’s influence.

India’s semiconductor mission is an ambitious endeavor, but to fully realize its potential, India must overcome the challenge of dependency on China for critical raw materials. By diversifying sourcing options and working closely with partner countries, India can reduce its vulnerability and strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market.