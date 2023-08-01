Generative AI and its Applications in the Field of Law

Using non-legal artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like ChatGPT to write court documents has its risks and can lead to problematic consequences. However, there is still a place for generative AI in the field of law.

According to leaders at Thomson Reuters, AI can be a valuable tool for lawyers when used in conjunction with human-interpreted content. By utilizing draft language and arguments generated by AI systems, attorneys can save significant amounts of time in their research and legal positions.

Thomson Reuters recognizes the importance of trusted legal content and accuracy in their product development. They have built platforms like Westlaw, Practical Law, and drafting products upon 150 years of human insight, categorization systems, and editorial enhancements.

Generative AI has various applications in legal research. For example, it can enable legal researchers to engage with platforms like Westlaw in a conversational manner. Users can ask natural language queries and receive clear answers supported by relevant sources.

Similar functionality is being developed for Practical Law. Attorneys will be able to obtain answers to their questions more efficiently by leveraging generative AI. They can simply type their queries, and the AI model will consult trusted Practical Law resources to provide accurate responses.

Thomson Reuters intends to include generative AI capabilities in their drafting tools. Attorneys can use these tools to create initial drafts of legal documents, customizing them using gold standard language from Practical Law within the familiar Microsoft Word environment.

The key aspect of these generative AI systems is grounding them in accurate information and reliable sources. Thomson Reuters aims to ensure that users can have confidence in the AI’s assistance while delivering their work efficiently.

Generative AI has the potential to redefine the way legal professionals approach their work. To learn more about its applications and benefits, Thomson Reuters encourages legal professionals to watch their webinar on the subject and sign up for updates on the release of AI-driven capabilities.