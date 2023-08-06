The Role of Deep Learning in Measuring Quantum Entanglement

The entanglement of a system is influenced by various factors, such as system randomness and the coefficient of entanglement. Researchers have made significant advancements in understanding and measuring system entanglement using Machine Learning or Deep Learning algorithms. This progress has resulted in various applications across domains.

Measuring the degree of entanglement accurately without disrupting the quantum state of the system is the main challenge. To overcome this challenge, a group of research scholars has developed multiple copies of quantum states and measured the degree of entanglement for each state. This approach, called quantum tomography, achieves high accuracy and performance.

Traditional Machine Learning methods have proven inadequate for this problem, leading researchers to explore Deep Learning techniques. By passing data or measurement descriptions through deep layers of neural networks, they can obtain quantum correlations, also known as Determined quantum correlations, using the maximum likelihood algorithm.

The Deep Learning approach significantly improves precision and recall values. Researchers have successfully used this approach to indirectly measure the degree of entanglement, yielding satisfactory results. An AI app has been developed based on this approach, trained to analyze entangled quantum states using numerical data representing the degree of entanglement. The model demonstrates greater precision with each iteration, thanks to extensive training using a large number of epochs and a significant learning rate.

Thorough testing of the AI app model using both simulated and real-world data resulted in a 90% reduction in the error rate during the testing phase, confirming the effectiveness of the approach. The research findings and reduced error rate have been officially published.

Overall, Deep Learning plays a crucial role in accurately measuring the degree of quantum entanglement. Its ability to process complex data and extract meaningful correlations has greatly contributed to advancements in this field.