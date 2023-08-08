The Use of AI in Education: Shifting Perspectives and Approaches

Australia is currently conducting a Senate inquiry on the use of generative AI in the education system. While there is a consensus that completely banning AI tools is not practical or sustainable in the long term, there is a growing belief that the education system should embrace and adapt to this technology. This shift in mindset is mirrored in the corporate space, where the focus is moving from banning AI to embracing it.

One possible approach for essay-based assessments is to assign high-volume tasks that require the assistance of AI tools to be completed within tight timeframes. This encourages students to become comfortable using AI as a co-pilot for managing large workloads. Additionally, students could analyze and critique AI-generated essays, identifying misinformation or biases and suggesting edits. This helps develop critical thinking skills and encourages students to question AI-generated work.

A third approach involves having students use AI to write essay responses and then comparing the quality of the AI-generated response to a set standard. The emphasis here is on the student’s approach to using and reviewing AI-generated work, rather than the content of the essay itself.

Ling Mei Cong, the Deputy Dean of Learning and Teaching at RMIT University, suggests that if AI is integrated into assessments, clear guidelines should be established. These guidelines should address whether AI is allowed, require students to show the prompts, track AI’s contributions to the work, and ask students to demonstrate how they interacted with the AI during the assessment process.

Universities have expressed that a complete ban on generative AI in higher education is impractical and undesirable. The ongoing debate centers around finding ways to incorporate AI in assessments that align with students’ learning goals. It is vital to establish rules and guidelines to ensure that using AI in assessments serves the purpose of achieving these learning goals.

Share your thoughts on whether universities should allow the use of AI in assessments and what rules should be in place to ensure learning goals are met.