CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Use of AI in Education: Shifting Perspectives and Approaches

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
The Use of AI in Education: Shifting Perspectives and Approaches

Australia is currently conducting a Senate inquiry on the use of generative AI in the education system. While there is a consensus that completely banning AI tools is not practical or sustainable in the long term, there is a growing belief that the education system should embrace and adapt to this technology. This shift in mindset is mirrored in the corporate space, where the focus is moving from banning AI to embracing it.

One possible approach for essay-based assessments is to assign high-volume tasks that require the assistance of AI tools to be completed within tight timeframes. This encourages students to become comfortable using AI as a co-pilot for managing large workloads. Additionally, students could analyze and critique AI-generated essays, identifying misinformation or biases and suggesting edits. This helps develop critical thinking skills and encourages students to question AI-generated work.

A third approach involves having students use AI to write essay responses and then comparing the quality of the AI-generated response to a set standard. The emphasis here is on the student’s approach to using and reviewing AI-generated work, rather than the content of the essay itself.

Ling Mei Cong, the Deputy Dean of Learning and Teaching at RMIT University, suggests that if AI is integrated into assessments, clear guidelines should be established. These guidelines should address whether AI is allowed, require students to show the prompts, track AI’s contributions to the work, and ask students to demonstrate how they interacted with the AI during the assessment process.

Universities have expressed that a complete ban on generative AI in higher education is impractical and undesirable. The ongoing debate centers around finding ways to incorporate AI in assessments that align with students’ learning goals. It is vital to establish rules and guidelines to ensure that using AI in assessments serves the purpose of achieving these learning goals.

Share your thoughts on whether universities should allow the use of AI in assessments and what rules should be in place to ensure learning goals are met.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Future of Diagnostics: AI-Driven Medical Imaging Solutions for Improved Patient Care

Aug 8, 2023
News

Defects in LEDs and the Role of the Auger-Meitner Effect

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

BMW M4 Competition Goes Head-to-Head with Nissan GT-R in Drag Race

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Broforce Arrives on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Parcha AI Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding for AI Automation

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Palantir Technologies Raises Revenue Target, Aims to Commercialize AI

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

iPhone 15 Rumor: USB-C Ports Leaked, Suggesting a Switch from Lightning

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments