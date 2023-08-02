The Transformation of the Energy Sector through AI Technologies

The recent growth in AI technologies can be attributed to the advancements in information technology, big data processing, and vast computing power. Companies like Google have successfully deployed deep-mind AI technologies, resulting in a 40% reduction in field device management costs.

The energy sector, too, stands to benefit from AI technology. With the integration of renewable energy sources and the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), new opportunities are emerging. The smart energy sector can leverage sophisticated infrastructures such as supercomputers, power electronics, and cyber technologies.

However, the current infrastructures of the electricity system are outdated and unreliable, lacking adequate protection against faults. To ensure the world economy’s stability, energy production, distribution strategy, and financial sustainability are crucial.

Initially, conventional power systems did not support the integration of renewable energy sources (RES). The fluctuating demands of the power system are further complicated by the unique characteristics of RES, including wind, solar, geothermal, and hydrogen.

Recent developments in AI technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, IoT, and big data, have brought significant changes to the energy sector. Many nations are now utilizing AI technology to effectively manage and predict power system operations.

In the realm of power generation, inverters efficiently control photovoltaic (PV) systems, leading to improved performance. Artificial maximum power point tracking (MPPT) techniques, such as particle swarm optimization, have proven to be effective in enhancing power generation from RES.

AI technologies also play a crucial role in predictive technologies. They contribute to anticipating load demand, electricity costs, and generation from various energy sources, both renewable and fossil fuels. Probabilistic and non-probabilistic forecasting methods are utilized for fuel purchase management, generation planning, and maintenance scheduling.

In conclusion, AI technologies are revolutionizing the energy sector by enabling efficient management, prediction, and operation of power systems. The integration of renewable energy sources and the utilization of smart technologies offer new avenues for sustainable energy solutions.