The Impact of AI on Student Learning in Education

Almost 55 years ago, the song “In the Year 2525” warned of a perilous future. Today, as the academic term approaches, the emergence of AI in education raises questions about its impact on student learning.

One example of AI in education is ChatGPT, a language processing tool developed by Open AI. This tool can create human-like text based on past conversations and context. While it has excited many, it has also raised concerns about academic integrity.

Representatives from Abilene’s three four-year universities acknowledge that AI has been present in education for years. For instance, Wade Ashby, an assistant professor of computer science at Hardin-Simmons University, has developed a program to check students’ work and provide feedback, freeing up his time to engage with students on a deeper level.

AI is also being integrated into the curriculum at HSU’s Kelley School of Business, where they are considering incorporating GitHub Copilot, an AI tool that auto-completes code, in their computer science curriculum. Studies have shown that teams using GitHub Copilot outperformed those without it by 56%.

However, there are ethical concerns about the use of AI in education. Cheating by using ChatGPT or similar tools is seen as unethical and can hinder students’ ability to acquire the necessary skills for a career in the computer science industry.

Ashby stresses the importance of using AI as a learning tool rather than a substitution for personal understanding and growth. He believes that incorporating AI into education is inevitable and compares it to using card catalogues in the library in the past. It is important for instructors to teach students that work should be assessed for their understanding, with AI serving as a helpful tool rather than doing the work for them.

As we navigate the future, finding a balance between embracing the benefits of AI in education and maintaining academic integrity is essential. Used correctly, AI has the potential to enhance student learning and prepare them for the rapidly evolving technological landscape.