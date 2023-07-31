CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
The Growing Threat of Cyberattacks on AI Systems

The rise of AI and generative AI in various industries has provided new opportunities and challenges for business leaders and technologists. However, this progress has also caught the attention of cybercriminals looking to exploit AI technology for malicious purposes. According to a survey of 300 senior cybersecurity leaders, one in five have already reported incidents involving their AI systems.

AI relies heavily on vast amounts of data to train models effectively. However, there are concerns about the confidentiality and security of this data. Consequently, the deployment of AI introduces new cyber threats that businesses must address in addition to the inherent vulnerabilities within the cloud infrastructure.

Despite these concerns, executives recognize the potential benefits and importance of AI in enhancing security. An overwhelming 79% of respondents in the survey believe that AI and machine learning will play a crucial role in improving their security posture by 2024.

Unfortunately, over the past year, AI model attack or compromise incidents have shifted from theoretical to a harsh reality. Approximately 20% of the surveyed companies experienced such incidents. The survey also highlighted that 68% of respondents were concerned about employees uploading sensitive data to platforms like ChatGPT, while 49% expressed worries about threat actors deliberately poisoning AI/ML models.

Securing AI systems and addressing these vulnerabilities will undoubtedly become a priority for businesses in the upcoming years. The continuous development of AI technology brings both risks and solutions that necessitate proactive measures to mitigate potential threats.

