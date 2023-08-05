Sonic Superstars: The Classic Sonic Experience Continues

In 2017, Sonic Mania brought back the beloved 2D gameplay of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, reminding fans of the classic Genesis and Sega CD titles. The success of Sonic Mania showed that there was still a demand for the classic Sonic experience, leading to the development of Sonic Superstars. This new game combines classic design sensibilities with modernized visuals and mechanics.

The story behind Sonic Superstars began during the COVID-19 lockdown when Takashi Iizuka, creative officer of Sonic Team, received an unexpected invitation from Naoto Ohshima, co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog and president of the Japanese development studio Arzest. Ohshima invited Iizuka to a casual Zoom “drinking party” and expressed his desire to be involved in creating a Classic Sonic game once again.

Ohshima, who designed the original characters and directed Sonic CD, has always followed the Sonic franchise and wanted to show his appreciation to the fans who continue to support the series. Recognizing the value of collaborating with Ohshima, given his extensive experience with the Classic Sonic games, Iizuka agreed to work together.

The development of Sonic Superstars involved close collaboration between Arzest and Sonic Team. Ideas and production duties were shared between Iizuka and Ohshima. While Arzest primarily handled the development, Sonic Team provided guidance and input, with team members even traveling to Japan to work together.

With Ohshima and Iizuka serving as producers, they effectively divided responsibilities. Ohshima focused on game development while Iizuka took care of other producer-related tasks. Despite hints of a shorter development cycle, the Sonic Team is impressed with the progress and eagerly anticipates delivering a Classic Sonic game that combines the best of the past with modern appeal.