Artificial Intelligence Poses Threat to Keystroke Security

Researchers have raised concerns about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) being used by hackers to steal sensitive data by analyzing keystrokes. This latest development involves a deep learning model trained to detect typing patterns with an accuracy rate of 95 percent.

The researchers, from a British university, used an algorithm to identify keystrokes through the microphone of a laptop or PC. The accuracy rate was slightly lower when tested on apps like Zoom and Skype, at 93 percent and 91.7 percent, respectively.

With AI potentially able to decipher keystrokes, hackers could gain access to passwords and compromise bank accounts. These findings underline the importance of having stronger security measures in place, such as virtual keyboards that cannot be easily deciphered.

To validate the effectiveness of their sound-based algorithm, the researchers conducted tests. They pressed various keys on a MacBook multiple times, capturing the sound produced to train an image classifier called CoAtNet. This classifier was able to predict the keys pressed based on the recorded sound.

To mitigate the risk of AI-assisted hacking, individuals can adjust their typing patterns or use complex, randomly generated passwords. Additionally, keyboards that produce less audible typing sounds may offer better security.

The growing influence of AI presents both opportunities and risks. As researchers strive to advance AI technology, it is crucial to stay vigilant and implement robust security measures to protect against potential cyber threats.