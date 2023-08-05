The popularity of remote work has led to a significant increase in the number of people working from airports and railway stations, according to new data from workspace provider IWG. Footfall at office spaces in transport hubs has surged by 83% in the last year, driven by the growing preference for hybrid working.

The study revealed that 88% of hybrid workers chose to “work from anywhere” in the past year, blurring the lines between work and leisure. This trend has resulted in a threefold increase in attendance at Birmingham Airport, making it the leader in footfall growth. Other transport hubs such as London Paddington, Gatwick Airport, London’s Liverpool Street Station, and Farnborough Airport in Hampshire have also experienced significant growth.

Pret A Manger, a popular food and beverage chain, has also observed the trend of working from transport hubs. Their London airport stores have seen a substantial increase in transactions since April 2021, indicating the demand for workspace in these locations.

This shift towards flexible working has proven to reduce stress and enhance productivity for employees. More than two-thirds of respondents in IWG’s survey claim that they can effectively perform their jobs while working remotely. However, London has experienced a negative impact due to this change in working habits. Inquiries for office spaces in the capital have decreased by 11% in 2023, according to data from Rightmove and property data provider EG.

Canary Wharf, the business district in East London, has been particularly affected by the shift to remote working. It currently faces its lowest occupancy rates since 2005, as financial services giants like HSBC and Clifford Chance opt to relocate to the City of London. Moody’s and other companies are also considering similar moves.

The rise of remote work in transport hubs signifies a shift in the way white-collar employees choose to work. With the benefits of flexibility and increased productivity, this trend is likely to continue shaping the future of work.