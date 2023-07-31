Virtual Influencers: The Rise of AI-Powered Social Media Stars

Virtual influencers have revolutionized the world of social media, captivating millions of followers with their seemingly perfect lives. Influencers like Lil Miquela, Imma, and Shudu have gained massive followings and secured lucrative deals with major fashion brands. However, what sets them apart from traditional influencers is that they are not real individuals.

The world of virtual influencers, created by graphic designers and digital artists using artificial intelligence (AI), is already estimated to be worth £3.5 billion. Experts predict that this industry will experience a 26% growth by 2025. The tech companies behind these computer-generated characters can earn up to £8,000 for a single social media post in collaboration with big brands.

These virtual influencers are so realistic that many followers actually believe they are real humans. Nordic model Milla Sofia, for example, managed to fool Twitter users with her authentic-looking bikini photos, even though her account clearly states that she is a “19-year-old robot girl.”

According to Ted Murphy, the founder of influencer marketing firm IZEA, virtual influencers provide limitless creative potential for brand storytelling and marketing. Unlike real humans, they are not bound by limitations and can be in multiple places simultaneously, speak any language, and perform extraordinary feats.

AI streamers are gaining popularity because they offer brands a high level of control over their messaging. Brands can maintain a consistent online presence, engage regularly with their target audience, and save costs by using AI-generated characters instead of hiring expensive models and photographers to create stunning visuals.

However, it’s crucial to strike a balance between virtual and real influencers to avoid alienating customers. Some companies have already experimented with virtual ambassadors, such as Renault’s creation of a virtual beauty named Liv and Samsung’s collaboration with Lil Miquela.

While virtual influencers offer new and exciting engagement opportunities for Generation Z, concerns about blurring the lines between reality and fiction and the potential misuse of AI-powered influencers are emerging. Discussions on strict regulations and measures, such as watermarking AI content, are being held to ensure transparency in this evolving industry.

Despite their popularity, AI can never fully replace real brand ambassadors, as people are still drawn to authentic human stories. While virtual influencers offer exciting opportunities, it is essential to navigate this growing industry with caution and ethical considerations.