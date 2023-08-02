Former NAB CEO Invests in AI Start-Up Swarm Dynamics

Former National Australia Bank CEO Cameron Clyne has made a return to the banking sector, investing in and advising a start-up called Swarm Dynamics. This start-up specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software that helps banks identify and resolve cultural problems.

Swarm’s software combines behavioral science, social network analysis, and AI to measure bank team dynamics and staff psychology using metadata from internal communications. This enables banks to understand cultural risk and demonstrate compliance with regulators through “enforceable undertakings.” The software has already been implemented by one major Australian bank and three global banks, providing valuable insights into staff interactions and improving risk management practices within the banking industry.

Clyne believes that the Hayne Royal Commission exposed the need for banks to gather better data about staff interactions and leverage it to inform risk management strategies. Swarm’s software offers a solution to this challenge.

Additionally, the software operates within banks’ digital communications systems, such as emails or Slack, without violating privacy regulations like the GDPR. It analyzes communication patterns and predicts staff behavior based on metadata, enabling banks to monitor, understand, and address potential issues effectively.

Swarm Dynamics is currently seeking $5 million in capital to expand its marketing efforts in the United States and Britain. This funding will support their growth and enable them to serve banks facing increasing regulatory complexity.

The technology provided by Swarm Dynamics aligns with the banking industry’s growing interest in AI, offering a way to reduce costs and enhance risk management practices. However, Clyne emphasizes the importance of human control in setting risk parameters, even in an AI-driven era.

Swarm Dynamics, founded by former risk executives, recognizes that poor risk culture stems from the social environments in which people operate. By offering a data-driven approach to cultural analysis and risk management, Swarm aims to drive meaningful and demonstrable change in the banking industry.