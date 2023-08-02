Significant Changes Ahead with Generative AIs like ChatGPT

With the emergence of generative AIs like ChatGPT from OpenAI, there are significant changes ahead. The pace of change brought by AI is unprecedented, according to experts. While automation offers benefits to businesses, concerns over job displacement have grown. Certain roles will become obsolete, but new job opportunities will also arise.

The UK Foreign Secretary recently called for coordinated action on AI, highlighting the importance of responsible AI development. The government plans to host a global summit on AI safety. This demonstrates the recognition of the potential impact and need to address the ethical and safety concerns surrounding AI.

Kit Cox, founder and CTO of Enate, emphasizes the need for support in navigating this transition. He suggests that although machines can replace humans to some extent, human involvement remains essential. Artificial intelligence can enhance productivity in the market, but it should be used in conjunction with human expertise.

Cox also points out that while legislation is necessary, the real threat lies in misinformation and deep fakes. Regulation, such as watermarking, is crucial to avoid significant problems, particularly during democratic elections. It is important for governments to understand the capabilities and vulnerabilities of AI to effectively address these challenges.

Enate, a London-based company, provides a platform that helps business leaders manage workflows and operations in one place. Their operations management platform has proven successful, resulting in improved efficiency and profitability for their clients. Enate recently launched EnateAI, powered by GPT-4 from OpenAI. This AI plugin enables email analysis, sentiment analysis, automated queries, and more. The integration of AI into business processes has become more accessible and cost-effective.

Looking ahead, Cox predicts that older technologies will become readily available commodities as the AI landscape continues to evolve. The integration of AI models into practical tasks holds immense potential for groundbreaking advancements. This includes activities such as booking holidays or creating websites using AI.

In order to prepare for the transformative impact of AI, businesses should embrace its potential while also exploring how it can be harnessed ethically. It is essential to consider the ethical implications and ensure responsible use of AI technology.