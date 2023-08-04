CityLife

The Growing Role of Generative AI in Marketing

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of the marketing industry for years, contrary to popular belief. However, what has recently captured attention is the utilization of generative AI in marketing creatives. This technology has become increasingly accessible and user-friendly.

According to a research study by Botco.ai in March 2023, 73% of the 1,000 marketing professionals surveyed reported using generative AI to develop text, images, videos, and other content. The adoption rate among B2B companies was even higher at 78%, while B2C companies were slightly lower at 65%.

These findings demonstrate that businesses are embracing generative AI as a means to enhance their marketing efforts. By incorporating AI-powered tools, marketers can streamline content creation and improve overall efficiency. However, it is crucial for businesses to stay informed about the advancements in this field to remain competitive.

As the industry reaches a turning point, it is vital for businesses to comprehend and adapt to the use of generative AI in marketing creatives. Ignoring this trend could result in falling behind competitors who are already reaping the benefits of AI technology. Therefore, it is essential for marketers to stay updated and leverage the power of generative AI to stay ahead in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

