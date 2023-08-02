Generative AI: Potential, Concerns, and Impact

Generative AI, or GenAI, has become more accessible through platforms like ChatGPT and Google Bard. This advancement has sparked both excitement and concerns. The rise of deep fakes, such as the ones featuring Mohanlal and Mammootty in ‘Godfather’, demonstrates the limitless possibilities of this technology. Actor Tom Hanks even predicted that AI and deep fake technology could allow performances to continue long after an actor’s death. However, authenticity and ethical concerns surround these creations.

Doomsday prophets have engaged in discussions about potential AI-led catastrophes, with fears of a role reversal where robots become the masters and humans become slaves. Technological disruption is already underway, and it is important for us to embrace these tools to enhance our own capacity for work.

Two recent studies shed light on the impact and trajectory of AI. The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that by 2030, approximately 11.8 million workers in declining occupations will need to transition to different lines of work. Low-wage workers will be particularly affected by AI-driven job shifts. TECHnalysis Research reveals that a surprising 88% of US companies are already utilizing Generative AI tools. The immense potential of GenAI generates excitement, but there is also a significant education gap.

Respondents in the study expressed concerns about security/data protection, inaccuracies, copyright violations, and bias. However, there are advocates like Santhosh Kumar, president and managing director of Texas Instruments India, who believe that AI will revolutionize industries, fostering faster innovation and better product development. There is optimism that the semiconductor industry and others can benefit from AI.

While job loss is a concern in the creative content generation sector, it is believed that GenAI will create new opportunities for creative professionals while potentially reducing entry-level positions. AI, like Autotune and Photoshop, enhances and complements creative work rather than replacing it.

In conclusion, GenAI has the potential to revolutionize various industries, but it also raises ethical and societal questions. Its development must be approached with caution, ensuring responsible use for the benefit of humanity.