Google’s Reputation Under Scrutiny for Fake Listings and Scams

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Google’s reputation has been called into question due to the presence of fake listings and scams on its platform. While the tech giant claims to have measures in place to combat such content, including human reviewers and software, fraudulent listings continue to appear.

One recent incident involved Midjourney, a popular travel company. A fake listing replaced the letter “o” with a zero in the company’s name, directing users to a malicious website. Prior to this, Reddit users had already warned about similar scams, and a senator accused Google of consistently failing to address dangerous scams and cybercrime.

This isn’t an isolated case. Scammers have managed to deceive Google into providing fake phone numbers for companies like Delta Air Lines, resulting in the sale of counterfeit tickets. Despite being aware of these scams for years, they still persist. Critics argue that Google is pushing the costs of these scams onto society.

Furthermore, Google’s search engine results can be manipulated by search engine marketers who fill result pages with self-promotional websites lacking useful information. Users have resorted to tricks like adding “Reddit” to their search or using alternative search engines like TikTok to filter out irrelevant results.

Critics claim that Google’s dominance in the search engine market has gone unchallenged for too long. There is a possibility that the US Congress may consider reforms to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which currently protects websites from legal liability, in order to put more pressure on Google. However, such actions would face opposition.

Meanwhile, individuals like Matthew, who fell victim to a scam, are urging others to exercise caution. Although he managed to recover some of his money with the assistance of the FBI, he has lost faith in Google’s ability to provide trustworthy search results. Matthew believes that practical issues still persist and need to be addressed.

