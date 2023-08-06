CityLife

Reviving Classic Cars: The Rise of Electric Vehicle Conversions

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
If you’re a car enthusiast, you’re likely aware that the focus on reducing fossil fuel usage has impacted the joy of driving older cars, especially classics running on petrol. However, a solution gaining popularity is electric vehicle (EV) conversions for classic cars.

EV conversion companies, such as Electrogenic, are stripping the petrol engines from old classics and replacing them with advanced electric powertrains. These conversions not only make the cars eco-friendly but also solve the issue of aging and unserviceable engines.

One of the main benefits of these conversions is the elimination of underlying tension that comes with driving a classic car. The quiet and smooth performance of electric powertrains allows drivers to relax and enjoy the experience without constantly listening for engine noises. Moreover, the improved performance means that these classics can keep up with modern traffic, transforming them into practical second cars rather than occasional weekend vehicles.

Electrogenic, based in Oxfordshire, UK, is a company specializing in EV conversions. Their engineers work in a workshop where they transform classic cars into electric vehicles. The company’s results have been impressive, with the real-world performance of these conversions surpassing what a petrol engine could achieve.

EV conversions offer a sustainable way to keep classic cars on the road without burning fossil fuels. While there are challenges and expenses associated with e-fuels, converting to electric power provides a viable and practical solution. As the world moves towards a greener future, EV conversions for classic cars serve as a means to preserve these timeless vehicles while reducing their impact on the environment.

