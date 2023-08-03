The Rise of Computational Creativity: Exploring AI’s Artistic Potential

In the realm of human inquiry, the concept of creativity has long fascinated us. The question of whether creativity is an innate ability or something that can be nurtured has sparked important discussions. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has added a new dimension to these debates.

In August 2022, an AI image generation program called Midjourney made headlines when its submission won a prestigious art competition. The fact that an AI had created the artwork raised questions about the nature of creativity and whether an AI can truly produce art.

This event has led to the development of a field known as computational creativity or artificial creativity. Researchers in this field are exploring the capabilities of AI systems to act as creative agents. Examples of AI image generators include Midjourney, DALL-E, and DALL-E2, which use neural networks to sift through data and create images.

There is also a debate about the creative capabilities of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Bard. These models have sparked discussions about the essence of creativity itself and whether AI can truly be creative in its writing.

To explore and quantify creative abilities, researchers have turned to psychological testing. One such test, the Divergent Association Task (DAT), measures verbal creativity and divergent thinking. A study found a positive association between performance on the DAT and creativity.

To compare the capabilities of LLMs on the DAT, researchers used ChatGPT 3.5, ChatGPT 4, and Bard. The results were intriguing, with ChatGPT 4 surpassing expectations and performing in the 90th percentile of human performance.

However, it is important to note that this study was only a single trial. The responses from the LLMs varied, highlighting the multifaceted nature of creativity. While some argue that AI creations cannot be considered truly creative since they are trained on human works, it is difficult to deny that AI’s potential for creativity is growing rapidly.

As society grapples with the implications of AI’s artistic capabilities, it remains unclear how this technology will impact the field of creativity and the definition of what it means to be creative.