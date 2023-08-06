The Sentiment of European Consumers towards Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has elicited various reactions from experts. To understand the sentiment of European consumers towards AI, decision intelligence company Morning Consult Pro conducted a survey among 1,000 adults in major European markets, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

According to the survey, AI-powered online search emerged as the most intriguing application of AI in all countries surveyed, except Spain where it ranked fourth. Additionally, respondents expressed excitement about the integration of AI in healthcare diagnostics, roadside assistance, and travel recommendations for flights and hotels.

However, a significant majority of European consumers feel that humanity is not adequately prepared for AI. This sentiment is particularly strong in France and Germany, with 74% and 70% of respondents respectively expressing concerns about the readiness for AI.

The hesitation towards AI is mainly due to worries about the spread of misinformation, the safety of children, and the privacy of personal data. Over 30% of respondents indicated a lack of trust in generative AI when it comes to safeguarding their personal data. The irresponsible development of AI by technology companies is a major fear in the United Kingdom and Spain.

Despite the interest in AI, consumers still harbor significant concerns about its potential misuse and lack of control. While recognizing its future importance, addressing these concerns will be crucial in gaining wider acceptance and trust in this rapidly advancing technology.