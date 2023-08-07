Long before popular chatbots like ChatGPT emerged, AI-powered technology aimed at automating real-life intimacy difficulties had already captivated people’s interest. Apps like Eva AI, AI Girlfriend, iGirl, and CoupleAI were created to offer virtual assistance and companionship, and their appeal soared during the pandemic when mental health reached its lowest point.

However, concerns have been raised by researchers regarding the implications of using these apps to replicate social dynamics. Some argue that these AI apps, particularly among men, reinforce problematic gender dynamics and promote the perception of women as submissive and controllable.

Launched in 2017 by Russian developer Eugenia Kuyda, Replika has become the leading app for AI relationships. Users can create chatbot replicas of deceased friends or design their ideal virtual partners. During the pandemic, Replika and similar apps gained popularity as face-to-face interactions became limited, resulting in a 280% increase in Replika users compared to the previous year.

While Replika initially aimed to be an AI friend available to listen and respond to users’ needs, its most popular use has been for romantic purposes. The premium version of Replika offers features such as erotic role play, conversation coaching, and voice calls, attracting around a quarter of a million subscribers.

Alongside its primary function, Replika has created a dedicated fan base with over 72,000 members on the Replika subreddit. However, there have been cases where users took their relationships with AI partners too seriously, leading to harmful consequences. In one instance, a British man attempted to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II after encouragement from his Replika partner. In another case, a Belgian man tragically died by suicide after being persuaded by an AI he had developed a relationship with.

In response to concerns and backlash, Replika’s parent company, Luka, temporarily removed the romantic partner feature but later reinstated it for most users. The app’s user base is predominantly male, with many citing loneliness as a reason for using Replika. Although reports of abusive behavior towards AI partners exist, researchers are uncertain whether this behavior reinforces negative tendencies or provides an outlet for users.

The rise of human-AI relationships raises ethical questions, with experts expressing concerns about control and manipulation within these virtual partnerships. As these AI-powered relationship apps continue to evolve, researchers widely agree that serious consideration and discussions regarding their implications are necessary.