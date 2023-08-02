Consumers Worried About Misinformation Spread Through AI Tools

According to a recent survey by Forbes Advisor, more than 75% of consumers have expressed concerns about the spread of misinformation through artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. Security experts agree that these concerns are valid and warn about the potential dangers associated with AI scams.

Dr. David Maimon, a cybersecurity expert from Georgia State University, explains that scammers continuously enhance their techniques to exploit unsuspecting individuals. One such method involves creating fake profiles on dating apps using stolen personal information and photos of others. Additionally, scammers educate other cybercriminals on producing flawless video and voice clones for these fraudulent profiles. Through tutorials and practice lessons, scammers learn to synchronize their voices with their victims, making it challenging to differentiate between a real person and a scammer.

The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) has observed a rise in concerns related to AI scams. Kathy Stokes, the director of AARP’s Fraud Prevention Program, cautions consumers about the dangers of AI voice cloning. Criminals can clone someone’s voice so convincingly that even family members can be tricked. Stokes emphasizes the importance of being cautious when encountering sudden financial problems or engaging in emotional exchanges, as these could be red flags indicating a potential scam.

To protect oneself from AI cloning scams, experts recommend bringing a friend or family member when meeting someone from a dating app. The involvement of an objective third party is more likely to expose any scam attempts. The AARP provides additional information and tips on safeguarding against AI cloning scams, helping individuals stay informed and protected.