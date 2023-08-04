Republican-Controlled Richmond Electoral Board Reverses Decision to Close Early Voting Sites

The Republican-controlled Richmond Electoral Board has reversed its decision to close two early voting sites in Virginia’s capital. The board initially decided to close the satellite locations due to cost concerns, but public outcry and concerns about possible violations of state law led them to reconsider.

The two sites that were set to be closed, the Hickory Hill Community Center and Richmond’s downtown City Hall building, will now remain open for the full 45-day period of early voting. Local activists and Democratic officials strongly opposed the closure, arguing that it would limit voting access for majority-Black neighborhoods and lower-income residents who rely on public transportation.

While the Republican board members cited cost effectiveness as their primary concern and denied accusations of voter suppression, they voted against offering early voting on Sundays following the decision to keep the sites open. Although the board has the legal power to not offer Sunday voting, legal authorities have stated that they cannot completely shut down the early voting locations.

Voting access laws passed in 2020 give local governing bodies the authority to make decisions about early voting locations. The City Council had previously designated the two sites as satellite locations, and city attorneys confirmed that the electoral board did not have the power to override that decision.

The Richmond GOP denies allegations of voter suppression and believes that the controversy does a disservice to voters in Richmond. The board’s reversal follows new guidance from the Virginia Department of Elections, which encourages local boards to review the laws regarding early voting and clarifies their authority to establish early voting locations.

While keeping the early voting sites open is viewed as a positive step, the board’s decision not to offer Sunday voting has disappointed many. The voting reforms implemented by Democrats aimed to make voting more convenient and accessible, and eliminating Sunday voting goes against that goal.

Overall, the reversal of the decision to close the early voting sites is considered a victory for voting access in Richmond.