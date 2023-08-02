Elon Musk Denies Ukrainian Military’s Request for Starlink Near Crimea

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and currently the richest person in the world, has reportedly rejected a request from the Ukrainian military to include Starlink near Crimea, a region under Russian control. This decision comes after Musk allowed Ukrainians access to Starlink satellite internet service since February of last year.

SpaceX’s Starlink constellation constitutes the majority of satellites in orbit around Earth, with over 4,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Musk’s independent control over the use of this internet technology has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials, given its crucial role in their communications during the ongoing war.

In February of this year, SpaceX announced measures to prevent the Ukrainian military from using Starlink’s satellite internet service for operating drones in the region. Following this, Mihajlo Podoljak, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, called on SpaceX to choose a side in the conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian authorities, concerned about relying too heavily on a single source, have explored alternatives to Starlink and held talks with other satellite internet providers. However, they have acknowledged that no other provider comes close to competing with Starlink in terms of capability and coverage.

According to Mihajlo Fedorov, the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Communications, Starlink currently forms the foundation of their entire communication infrastructure. The technology has enabled artillery teams, commanders, and pilots to simultaneously access drone footage and communicate online.

Last year, SpaceX requested funding from the US government for its internet services in Ukraine, as they could not sustain the existing arrangement. The company estimated the costs to be nearly $400 million over a year. Owned by a British supplier, approximately 1,300 Starlink terminals ceased functioning when the Ukrainian government could no longer afford the monthly fee of $2,500 per terminal.

The denial of Starlink near Crimea by Elon Musk has raised questions about the future of Ukrainian military communications and their dependence on a single provider for essential technology.