Promising Innovations in Pain Treatment and Management – A European Perspective

Did you know that over 1.5 billion people worldwide experience chronic pain? The impact of chronic and episodic pain on employment, education, relationships, and overall well-being is profound. Fortunately, the European startup scene is embracing tech-driven innovations that could revolutionize pain treatment and management.

Switzerland-based Noema Pharma is dedicated to developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. They are currently conducting clinical trials for pain associated with trigeminal neuralgia, using a compound called Basimglurant that inhibits the metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5). The company has raised $179 million to support their research.

Finnish company Kipuwex has created a small wireless IoT device that measures physiological parameters to assess pain in patients who are unable to communicate, such as children and critically ill individuals. They have also developed a mobile app called PainCARER, which allows patients to self-assess and explore treatment methods, which can then be shared with healthcare professionals.

Portuguese-born startup Sword Health aims to alleviate musculoskeletal pain through personalized offerings. Their app includes services like Predict, which utilizes AI to identify individuals who may require surgery, and Digital Physical Therapy, which offers customized treatment programs. The company has secured $323.5 million in funding.

German company HypnoVR combines medical hypnosis with virtual reality to effectively treat pain and anxiety. This medical device can be used in various healthcare settings and has received €6 million in funding.

German-based Kaia Health delivers evidence-based treatments for musculoskeletal pain and COPD through digital therapeutics. Their Motion Coach app utilizes computer vision and AI to provide tailored feedback on exercise form. The company has raised $123 million in funding and recently launched Angela, an AI-powered digital care assistant.

Moreover, European companies are prioritizing medical advancements for conditions that predominantly affect women, such as endometriosis and reproductive health. For example, Swedish company Elsa Science is breaking barriers by providing individuals with chronic diseases access to scientific knowledge traditionally confined to academia, which is especially beneficial for women’s pain management.

Addressing sex differences in pain management is crucial for improving healthcare outcomes. With these European innovations, there is hope for a brighter future in pain treatment and management.