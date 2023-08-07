CityLife

The Legacy of Kain Series: Anticipated Return and Ben Starr’s Support

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
There has been great anticipation among fans for the return of The Legacy of Kain series. One such fan is Ben Starr, the voice actor of Final Fantasy 16’s Clive Rosfield. Starr recently attended SlayStation: The Crystal Ball event in London, where he expressed his love for video games and his desire to portray the character Raziel from Soul Reaver.

During the interview at the event, Starr showed interest in playing Raziel in a potential remake, remaster, or continuation of the series. Previously owned by Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix, The Legacy of Kain series was later acquired by Embracer in 2022, making Starr’s campaign for the role more complex.

Last year, Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind The Legacy of Kain, conducted a poll to understand fans’ preferences for the series. They asked fans if they would prefer a remake, remaster, reboot, or a sequel. However, the results of the poll have not been revealed.

The future of The Legacy of Kain series remains uncertain, and it is unknown when it will make its much-awaited return. Nevertheless, with passionate fans like Ben Starr advocating for its revival, there is hope that we may see the franchise come back to life in the near future.

