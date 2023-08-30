Americans’ Addiction to Mobile Devices Grows, According to Recent Survey

A recent survey conducted by Reviews.org reveals that more than half of Americans, 56.9 percent, admit to being addicted to their mobile devices. This percentage represents an increase from the previous year. The survey, which involved Americans aged 18 and older, also sheds light on other phone habits and behaviors.

According to the survey findings, 89 percent of Americans check their phones within the first 10 minutes of waking up. Furthermore, Americans check their phones an average of 144 times per day. Additionally, 60 percent of Americans sleep with their phones beside them at night, while 75 percent feel uneasy about leaving their phones at home. The survey also revealed that 75 percent of Americans check their phones within five minutes of receiving a notification.

Moreover, more than half of the respondents acknowledged that they have never gone longer than 24 hours without their cellphone, and 57 percent consider themselves “addicted” to their phones.

It is worth noting that there have been some changes in cellphone usage habits from 2022 to 2023. Americans now check their phones an average of 144 times a day, which is a significant decrease compared to the 344 times a day reported in the previous survey conducted in January 2022. Another positive change is that 27.1 percent of Americans now claim to refrain from using or looking at their phones while driving, marking a 1 percent decrease since the previous year.

With an increase of 30 percent in screen time and the majority of Americans sleeping with their phones at night, it is evident that most individuals are not prioritizing time away from their devices. This lack of separation is reflected in the fact that 6 percent of Americans check their phones within the first 10 minutes of waking up, representing a 10.6 percent increase from the previous year.

The survey conducted by Reviews.org provides valuable insights into Americans’ dependence on mobile devices. With the constant need to stay connected and the allure of digital technology, it is essential for individuals to find a healthy balance between phone usage and their overall well-being.

