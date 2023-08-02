The Role of Technology in the Legal Profession

Over the years, the legal field has witnessed a recurring pattern when it comes to embracing new technologies. Lawyers have often reacted with skepticism and concerns about ethical implications whenever a new technology emerged. From blogging and social media to mobile phones, tablets, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), the legal profession has historically been cautious about embracing these innovations.

Resistance to technological change in the legal profession is not a new phenomenon. Lawyers have historically been suspicious of new technologies such as personal computers, faxes, the internet, online legal research, and email. This resistance typically takes the form of setting up roadblocks to adoption, including bans, consent requirements, disclaimers, and obtaining permission from judges when using new technology. However, as technology becomes more commonplace and familiar, these barriers are eventually eased or eliminated.

The recent adoption of generative AI tools in the legal profession has followed a similar pattern of resistance. Some judges have prohibited the use of generative AI in litigation, requiring lawyers to certify that they have not utilized AI tools in their court filings. Law schools, such as Berkeley Law School and the University of Michigan Law School, have also imposed restrictions on the use of generative AI by students.

Despite these limitations, there are forward-thinking legal professionals who recognize the potential benefits of embracing generative AI. Dean Andrew Perlman of Suffolk University Law School advocates for teaching law students how to responsibly and ethically use AI tools. This aligns with the ethical duty of technology competence, which is becoming increasingly important in the digital age.

As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for the legal profession to adapt and embrace these changes. Although there may be initial resistance, the advantages of technology in streamlining legal work and increasing efficiency cannot be overlooked. Embracing technology responsibly and ethically can ultimately enhance the practice of law and improve access to justice.