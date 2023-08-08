CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Development of AI Regulation in the United States

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Congress is currently discussing the implementation of a new regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States. It’s worth noting that several federal agencies already have robust oversight over AI in different sectors of the economy.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already established regulations for AI tools in the medical field, including medical devices. Similarly, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has asserted its authority regarding AI-related risks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has also implemented policies concerning autonomous vehicles.

Other federal agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), have enforcement tools in place.

While modernizing federal regulations is necessary to keep up with advancements in AI technology, there are concerns that an all-encompassing AI law passed by Congress could undermine the authority of these federal agencies and create additional obstacles for businesses.

It’s important to recognize that federal agencies already utilize AI in their daily operations. For instance, they employ AI to monitor securities markets and conduct wireless spectrum auctions. The use of generative AI services could further enhance their capabilities. However, if new laws restrict the use of generative AI in the government, agencies may face limitations in their work.

In conclusion, as the AI landscape continues to evolve, finding a balance between regulating emerging technologies and preserving the authority and efficiency of federal agencies is crucial.

