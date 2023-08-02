Advancements in AI Systems and the Driving Factors Behind Them

In recent years, AI systems have made tremendous strides in capabilities, surpassing human performance in complex games, image recognition, speech processing, and even excelling in exams and interviews. However, these advancements have elicited mixed reactions from the public, with concerns about the implications of AI.

During a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on AI regulation, Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed the concerns of his constituents, who described AI advancements as “scary.” Expert witnesses at the hearing highlighted the rapid pace at which AI is progressing, emphasizing the need to understand its evolution.

The progress of AI systems can be attributed to three key factors: compute power, data, and algorithms. Over the past 70 years, researchers have made significant strides by increasing computational capabilities, feeding AI systems more data, and improving algorithms. These factors have played a vital role in advancing AI.

The increase in computational power has allowed AI systems to handle larger datasets and draw more accurate conclusions. Moore’s Law, which postulates that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years, has contributed to the decreasing cost of computing. In 2010, researchers shifted their focus to training larger models, realizing that it yielded better results. Consequently, developers started investing significant resources in training these larger-scale models. Specialized chips are required for training AI systems, with companies either building their own computing infrastructure or relying on cloud computing providers. These investments, coupled with the continuous decrease in compute costs, have enabled AI models to be trained on massive compute resources.

Leading AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic have made noteworthy contributions to the field, along with the collective efforts of researchers and developers. These advancements suggest that the progress of AI is unlikely to slow down in the near future.

Understanding the driving factors behind AI progress provides valuable insights into its rapid development and helps put public concerns about its implications into perspective. With ongoing advancements and continued research, the potential applications of AI continue to expand, shaping the future of various industries.