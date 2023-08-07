The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology Promotes Awareness of Chronic Diseases

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Aligarh Muslim University recently organized a symposium on “Contemporary Endocrinology” as part of India’s Presidency of the G-20 Summit. The symposium aimed to raise awareness about chronic diseases, focusing specifically on diabetes mellitus.

The Vice Chancellor of AMU, Prof Mohammad Gulrez, emphasized the importance of conducting regular programs to increase awareness about chronic diseases. He highlighted the need for healthcare professionals to constantly update their knowledge in order to stay updated with new evidence.

The President-Elect of the Endocrine Society of India, Prof. P.K Jabbar, discussed the society’s role in promoting research in the field of diabetes and endocrinology. He also mentioned the society’s significant growth, with membership now exceeding ten thousand members.

Prof. Jamal Ahamd, former Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre, acknowledged that the center meets all the requirements of the National Medical Commission to start a DM (Endocrinology) program. He encouraged the center to apply for formal approval as soon as possible.

The symposium covered various aspects of endocrinology, including thyroid disorders, diabetes mellitus, metabolic bone diseases, pediatric endocrinology, and women’s endocrinology. Dr. Hamid Ashraf, the Director of the Centre, emphasized the importance of educating diabetes patients about IT-based advancements in disease management. He expressed gratitude to the Endocrine Society of India for their support in hosting the symposium.

Dr. Nafis Faizi from the Department of Community Medicine conducted the program. The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology is actively working towards the establishment of a DM program to further contribute to the field of endocrinology.