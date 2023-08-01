Forest Eye: A Tool for Checking Logging in Old-Growth Forests in British Columbia

The public now has access to Forest Eye, an online interactive tool developed by STAND.earth, that allows them to check if logging has occurred in any old-growth forest in British Columbia (B.C.). Forest Eye provides information on timber companies that have logged areas designated as old growth by the provincial government. This tool was created due to frustration with the lack of accessible information from the government.

In 2020, the B.C. government announced its intention to temporarily defer the cutting of specific areas of old growth until a new ecosystem-based forest management approach is implemented based on the Old Growth Strategic Review. However, the public and media have been unable to obtain basic information about deferred areas, such as location, size, and status.

Forest Eye utilizes provincial government data, maps, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to show where old growth has been logged. The system identifies vegetation loss within the overlap of mapped old growth and cutting permits to determine if logging has taken place. It can distinguish logging from other disturbances and ignores vegetation disturbances prior to January 2020. Additional indicators like roads and slash piles confirm logging activity, and time-lapse photography documents the progress of road building and logging.

Users of Forest Eye can view alerts on an interactive map for each instance of logging, which includes information such as the number of hectares cut, the date and location of the cut, and the timber company responsible. The tool also allows users to sign up for updates and alerts when new logging is confirmed. As of now, Forest Eye has confirmed 214 alerts and reports that approximately 2,800 hectares of forest scheduled for deferrals have been logged.

Although Forest Eye is available to the public, the Ministry of Forests has not provided a similar tool or commented on the accuracy of the system. However, forest consultant Len Vanderstar and forest analyst Dave Daust have praised the accuracy and value of Forest Eye. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs also commended STAND.earth for creating the tool to hold corporations accountable for logging old-growth forests. Most of the alerts on Forest Eye so far have been related to logging by major companies and pipelines.