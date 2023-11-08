You Can Rely on Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video System for Enhanced Security

When it comes to shopping for security cameras to protect your indoor or outdoor spaces, finding a reliable and trustworthy brand can be quite a challenge. With a market full of security scandals, subpar software, expensive subscriptions, and slow video feeds, it’s no wonder that many struggle to find a bulletproof solution. However, Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video system (HSV) might just be the answer you’re looking for.

While initially, the HomeKit Secure Video system had its ups and downs, I can confidently say that it has proven itself to be a reliable choice in the long run. Sure, it has some limitations and caters primarily to those who are already part of Apple’s ecosystem, but it is packed with compelling advantages that make it truly worth considering.

One essential aspect to keep in mind is that using Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video requires more than just a camera that supports HomeKit. You will also need a designated home hub, such as the HomePod mini, HomePod, or Apple TV, as well as an iCloud subscription. Although it is technically possible to use an iPad as a home hub, this is not recommended by Apple.

The HomeKit Secure Video system offers three iCloud subscription options: 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB. The latter plan, iCloud+, even supports unlimited HSV cameras. It’s important to note that the camera footage does not count towards your iCloud storage limit, making it an even more enticing choice.

Using Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video might require a small investment, but the enhanced security it provides is well worth the cost. So, if you’re looking for a robust and reliable security camera system, Apple’s HSV is definitely worth considering.

FAQ

How many cameras does Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video support?

Apple’s HSV supports unlimited cameras, especially with the new iCloud+ plans.

Can I use an iPad as a home hub for HomeKit Secure Video?

While it is technically possible, Apple does not recommend using an iPad as a home hub for the newer Home architecture.

What are the iCloud subscription options for HomeKit Secure Video?

Apple offers three iCloud subscription plans: 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB. The iCloud+ plans also support unlimited HSV cameras.

Does camera footage count towards iCloud storage limits?

No, camera footage does not count towards your iCloud storage limit.