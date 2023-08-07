The Potential of Electric Power in Aviation Explored by University of Michigan

In 2000, Toyota introduced the hybrid Prius in the U.S. Despite slow sales initially, a shift towards electric vehicles started in 2008 with increasing gasoline prices and the release of Tesla’s electric car. Recognizing this shift, the University of Michigan has launched the first electric aviation battery program in a U.S. university. This program, led by battery expert Venkat Viswanathan, aims to explore the potential of electric power in aviation.

Experts at the launch event drew parallels between the skepticism surrounding electric vehicles two decades ago and the current outlook for electric aviation. The first Prius failed to convince many that batteries could power mass-market automobiles, but advancements in battery technology, such as A123 Systems’ commercial lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, emerged a few years later.

Looking ahead, these experts believe that within the next two decades, electric planes could become a reality in the commercial airline industry. Acknowledging the progress made in electric vehicles, they argue that it should not be ignored when considering the possibilities of electric aviation.

The launch of the electric aviation battery program at the University of Michigan signifies an important step towards exploring the potential of electric power in aviation. With continuous advancements in battery technology and the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions, the future of electric aviation seems promising.