Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing Daily Lives

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing various aspects of our daily lives. AI has become an indispensable part of our routines, from using navigation apps to streaming music and seeking information on the internet. The NextGen Organization of Women Corporate Directors (NOWCD) recently held a meeting focused on how AI can benefit businesses. The event, titled “AI TO ROI: Powering up your Business with GPT Solutions,” discussed leveraging AI to unlock business value.

The guest speaker, Stephanie “Stef” Sy, CEO of Thinking Machines (TM), shared her insights on how businesses can benefit from AI. One of the highlights of the presentation was ChatGPT, a conversational AI developed by Open AI. ChatGPT, released in November 2022, has already gained 100 million users worldwide. It is part of the larger category of Large Language Models (LLMs) known as Generative Pretrained Transformers (GPT). These models are trained on vast amounts of human speech data from the internet.

Stef highlighted the unique capabilities of LLMs. Unlike traditional software engineering, the output of LLMs feels more natural and less rigid. LLMs have made significant progress in text and code generation but are still evolving in image and video processing.

Examples of how businesses across various industries are benefiting from AI were shared. These include high-accuracy fraud detection in financial institutions, rapid identification of drug candidates in healthcare, and advancements in education, automotive, media, and more. Stef’s team also showcased live demonstrations of ChatGPT’s abilities, such as investment assistance, sales recommendations, and exploring internal career opportunities.

AI’s potential impact was explored through interviews with Open AI CEO Sam Altman and renowned author Yuval Noah Harari. Altman envisions exponential growth in AI’s positive contributions, including disease cures, addressing climate change, and enhancing education. However, he emphasizes the need for proper regulation to mitigate adverse societal and employment effects.

Harari highlights concerns about AI generating new ideas without human intervention, and the potential manipulation of human choices due to AI systems’ understanding of human preferences. While job displacement is inevitable, Altman believes new and better jobs will emerge. Harari advises cultivating emotional intelligence, mental stability, adaptability, and flexibility to thrive in this ever-changing landscape.

As we embrace the benefits of AI, awareness of its potential negative effects becomes crucial. Without proper regulation and safeguards, AI can have adverse consequences for society. It is essential to remain mindful and responsible in utilizing AI’s power as we navigate an uncertain future.