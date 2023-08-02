Starlink: The Dominant Player in the Satellite Internet Market

Currently, there are around eight thousand artificial satellites orbiting our planet, with more than half of them belonging to Starlink, the constellation created by Elon Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX. SpaceX has been launching satellites into space since 2019 with the aim of providing high-speed internet access to every corner of the globe, leading to a significant change in the appearance of the sky.

The reasons behind Starlink’s dominance are evident. It has revolutionized internet access in remote regions, areas affected by natural disasters, and war zones. The service has been utilized by the Ukrainian government for drone coordination and has played a critical role in Kyiv’s military resistance. Even the US Department of Defense is a major customer, and activists in authoritarian countries like Iran and Turkey use Starlink to bypass government control. The Japanese military is also testing this technology for future adoption.

Nevertheless, concerns about the monopoly are growing. Elon Musk has the power to unilaterally cut off internet access to customers or entire countries, as demonstrated in Ukraine. Additionally, worries have arisen about the sensitive information collected by Starlink, leading to nine European and Middle Eastern countries expressing concerns about Musk’s control over the satellite network.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the power of Starlink became evident. The Ukrainian military heavily relied on Musk’s satellite network for their subsequent moves. Furthermore, Musk’s questionable “peace plan” presentation last year raised suspicions about his intentions.

Some countries are hesitant to use Starlink to avoid alienating Musk. For example, Taiwan has reservations about using the service due to Musk’s commercial ties with Beijing. On the other hand, China has demanded assurances that Starlink will not operate within its territory, as internet control falls under the Communist Party’s authority.

The European Union has also expressed mistrust, as seen through its funding of a satellite constellation project to counterbalance Musk’s dominance. The US government, including the Biden administration, has been cautious in its public statements about Starlink, aiming to maintain a dialogue with SpaceX for domestic and geopolitical priorities.

Starlink’s success can be attributed, in part, to SpaceX’s reusable rocket system, which enables cost-effective satellite launches. The service currently boasts over 1.5 million subscribers and is available in more than 50 countries. Competitors in the satellite internet market, like OneWeb, have struggled financially.

Amazon’s “Project Kuiper” is the only potential competitor capable of diversifying the market. The Federal Communications Commission has granted Amazon approval to deploy a constellation of over 3000 satellites in low Earth orbit. The success of these competitors could alleviate concerns about the SpaceX monopoly and create a more balanced satellite internet market in the future.