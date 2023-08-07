In 1990, the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo carried out a series of attacks in Tokyo, attempting to release botulinum toxin. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred due to a lack of understanding concerning the production of the toxin. However, if Aum Shinrikyo had access to artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, the outcome could have been far more devastating.

With its capability to provide detailed information, ChatGPT raises questions about whether the 1990 attacks would have been remembered as one of the worst bioterrorism events had AI assistance been available. Although artificial intelligence offers positive advancements in various fields, it also presents risks. Tools like ChatGPT are revolutionizing society, but they also provide ill-intentioned individuals with the means to cause devastation.

Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, when combined with AI-powered biological design tools, significantly increase the threat of biological weapons and bioterrorism. These models make the information necessary for creating bioweapons more accessible to a wider range of individuals. Recent exercises have demonstrated how ChatGPT can instruct non-scientists on acquiring potential pandemic pathogens, bypassing the need for specialized laboratory skills or detection.

Past bioweapon programs, including Aum Shinrikyo, emphasize the importance of knowledge and expertise in developing such weapons. Yet as chatbots become more sophisticated, they may inadvertently assist individuals with malicious intent by imparting both instructional and tacit knowledge.

Moreover, specialized AI tools like AlphaFold2 and RFdiffusion, designed for positive purposes like medication development, may also contribute to the simplification and enhancement of bioweapons capabilities.

As AI continues to advance and automate scientific processes, it becomes easier for individuals to develop biological weapons covertly. The increasing power of biological design tools amplifies the potential risks associated with biowarfare.

It is crucial to acknowledge the dual nature of artificial intelligence advancements. While they offer remarkable progress, careful consideration must be given to the potential risks they pose, particularly in the field of bioweapons and bioterrorism.