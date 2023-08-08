Gary Gensler Warns of Potential Risks of Artificial Intelligence in Financial System

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the S.E.C., has expressed concerns about the potential consequences of artificial intelligence (A.I.) on the financial system. He believes that A.I., particularly generative A.I. tools like ChatGPT, has the power to transform business and society.

One of Gensler’s concerns is the possibility of A.I. becoming the next systemic risk to the financial system. He co-wrote a paper in 2020, stating that only a few A.I. companies will build foundational models that many businesses will depend on. This concentration of power could lead to “herding” behavior, where everyone relies on the same information and reacts in similar ways, increasing the likelihood of a financial crash.

Additionally, Gensler worries that A.I. models might prioritize the interests of companies over those of investors. The recent surge in meme stocks and the growth of retail trading apps have highlighted the influence of nudges and predictive algorithms. To address this issue, the S.E.C. has proposed a rule that would require platforms to eliminate conflicts of interest in their technology.

Another question raised is the legal liability if generative A.I. provides faulty financial advice. Gensler believes that companies should establish mechanisms to ensure safety and accountability, and users should not solely rely on the technology without taking responsibility.

In summary, Gensler cautions that the economics of scale and networks in A.I. could make it the focal point of future financial crises. He emphasizes the necessity for regulation and safeguards to mitigate potential risks in the financial industry.