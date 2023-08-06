The Potential of Graphene in Space Exploration

Graphene, an extraordinary material with exceptional properties, has gained recognition as a versatile substance for various applications. It possesses remarkable strength, surpasses copper in electrical conductivity, and maintains a lightweight composition. While already utilized in certain space technologies, there are vast opportunities where pure graphene could significantly benefit the space industry.

Research suggests that up to 1.9% of carbon in the interstellar medium is composed of graphene, indicating its natural presence in space. However, reproducing the conditions necessary for graphene production on Earth is challenging, as is manufacturing it at the required scale to achieve its full material properties. Nonetheless, even a small amount of graphene combined with other substances can have a substantial impact.

Engineers frequently combine graphene with metals and polymers to develop nanocomposites for space applications. These composite materials exhibit improved thermal conductivity, stiffness, and can function as sensors, influencing critical aspects of space technology such as rocket positioning. Moreover, graphene has demonstrated versatility in applications like solar sails, antennas, and anti-wear systems.

Unfortunately, there is currently no successful method to create pure graphene with the desired physical properties. China leads in graphene research, holding 71% of global patents on the material and is home to eight of the top ten universities conducting graphene studies. Although China has a robust space program, it may take time before their advancements are widely adopted in the space industry, considering the less developed space economy compared to the US and EU.

Despite the challenges, the potential for graphene in space exploration is immense. The paper discusses potential use cases, obstacles, and opportunities surrounding its application in space. With further research and development, it is highly likely that an artificial form of graphene will eventually make its way back to the interstellar realm from where it originated.