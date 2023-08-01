Utilizing Biomass-Derived Cellulose Nanofibrils for Energy Conversion and Storage

As the demand for energy continues to rise, there is an urgent need for the advancement of renewable energy sources. One particular innovation that has gained significant attention is the use of biomass-derived cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) in energy conversion and storage. CNFs, derived from cellulose, show great potential for numerous applications in this field.

Cellulose, a renewable polysaccharide, is abundantly present in plants and microorganisms. It can be transformed into nanocellulosic or microcellulosic forms, or combined with suitable polymers to enhance its desired characteristics. There are two primary types of nanocellulose: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) obtained through acid treatment, and CNFs primarily produced through mechanical disintegration.

CNFs have attracted attention due to their exceptional properties and wide-ranging applications in various fields. They offer immense potential for advancing sustainable technologies and addressing societal challenges. Cellulose serves as an excellent precursor for the fabrication of carbon-based porous materials or carbon hybrid materials, which can be further functionalized to create high-performance carbon electrodes for energy storage devices.

The advancement of CNF-based energy devices holds the potential for sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. There is limited literature on the use of CNFs in electrolytes, electrodes, binders, and particularly as substrates for 3D printing inks. This review aims to provide an overview of the current state of research on biomass-derived CNFs, their fabrication methods, properties, and potential applications in energy storage and transformation.

CNFs possess diverse properties due to their abundant surface hydroxyl functional groups and high aspect ratio. The fabrication of CNFs can be achieved through various methods, including physical, enzymatic, and chemical treatments. Lignocellulosic fibers are commonly preferred for CNF production due to their abundance, cost-effectiveness, renewability, and ease of processing.

In conclusion, biomass-derived CNFs hold great promise in the field of energy conversion and storage. Further research and development in this area have the potential to lead to sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions.