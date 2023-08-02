Jersey Embraces Responsible AI for Economic Growth

The head of Jersey’s Cyber Emergency Response Team, Matt Palmer, is confident that a doomsday scenario caused by artificial intelligence (AI) is highly unlikely. Instead, he sees Jersey as uniquely positioned to leverage the development of responsible AI for economic growth.

Palmer highlights the potential for high-value roles in technology, cybersecurity, and law that AI can create in Jersey. Despite its smaller scale, the island excels in bringing together specialists to build trusted and well-regulated environments. Jersey’s expertise in compliance, regulation, law, and technology gives it the advantage of effectively managing the risks associated with AI.

Digital Jersey head Tony Moretta suggests that AI can also address workforce productivity and recruitment shortages in Jersey. By automating routine tasks and streamlining regulatory processes, AI can free up time for more valuable work.

While concerns about AI running amok exist, Palmer asserts that these risks can be managed responsibly. He dismisses the doomsday scenarios depicted in movies like “Mission Impossible” as “Mission Implausible.” The responsible use of AI, he emphasizes, ultimately depends on how humans utilize the technology.

To address concerns about AI in schools, the Education Department in Jersey has started developing guidelines and procedures for its use. This includes addressing potential issues like cheating with text-generating chatbots. Palmer acknowledges that any technology can be used for both good and bad purposes, highlighting the importance of human responsibility in determining its impact.

Overall, Palmer believes that Jersey has the potential to harness the benefits of responsible AI development, leading to economic growth and innovation in the technology sector. The island’s expertise, combined with a responsible approach, sets the stage for Jersey to capitalize on AI opportunities.