Artificial Intelligence’s Potential in Addressing Climate Change

Academics, scientists, intellectuals, and environmentalists in Maryland believe that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the way we tackle and mitigate climate change. Joel Dunn, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy, sees AI as a tool to protect the world’s land, air, and water. One example he mentions is using AI to track and monitor the increasing number of large solar arrays in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

AI is already being utilized in a basic capacity to assist climate scientists and meteorologists in their work. Machine learning has significantly improved weather prediction over the past decade. Policy experts are also looking into how AI can be utilized in environmental protection efforts. Andrew J. Elmore, a landscape ecology professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, utilized AI to map forestland in Pennsylvania.

The Chesapeake Conservancy has been at the forefront of using AI for climate research and advocacy. They have completed projects involving the mapping of waterways and the tracking of large solar energy installations. Their research has even influenced important forest protection legislation in Maryland.

While mapping waterways is not a new practice, the Chesapeake Conservancy has taken a more comprehensive approach by leveraging emerging technologies such as geographic imaging systems and cloud-based computing. The use of AI and machine learning has resulted in better data collection and decision-making.

In conclusion, AI holds immense potential in helping us comprehend and tackle environmental challenges. Maryland is particularly embracing AI as part of its climate solutions strategy. The utilization of AI technology can lead to significant advancements in protecting our planet.