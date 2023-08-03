The Benefits and Risks of Artificial Intelligence in Creating an Inclusive World

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the subject of a controversial debate due to its potential risks. However, when properly applied, AI has the ability to break down barriers and create a more inclusive world. According to the WIPO Technology Trends 2021: Assistive Technology report, there is a growing need for assistive technology, with more than one billion people currently requiring it, and this number is estimated to reach two billion by 2050.

Despite the potential benefits, concerns have been raised about discrimination resulting from emerging technologies. A survey conducted by the European Disability Forum revealed that 50% of respondents fear such discrimination. Experts at the ISAAC conference, a prominent international event in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), have analyzed this issue. Their main conclusion is that while risks exist, the benefits of AI outweigh them as long as human rights are respected.

The experts identified five key applications of AI that can contribute to creating a more inclusive world. These applications include artificial vision, knowledge representation and reasoning, natural language processing, machine learning, and robotics.

Artificial vision has the potential to identify objects or people and provide descriptions of images. It can assist with wheelchair control, provide automated visualizations or descriptions of scenes, and offer vocabulary capture tools and valuable labels for individuals.

Knowledge representation and reasoning can facilitate natural language dialogue, classification systems, diagnostic engines, and prediction systems. It can also translate sound into visual representations for the deaf or hard of hearing, create captions and real-time translations, and aid in AAC assessments.

Natural language processing allows for word and message prediction, automated narration, language generation, and speech recognition in individuals with dysarthria or non-standard speech.

Machine learning enables personalization of word prediction and speech synthesis. It can tune or calibrate alternative access systems, add tones to conversations to improve communication and emotionality.

Robotics can contribute to social robots, assisted learning, intelligent motorized mobility, and robots that enable remote work.

While these applications offer significant opportunities, there are also risks to consider. Privacy concerns arise with artificial vision, particularly regarding photos and facial recognition. Bias in assessment and prediction is a potential risk associated with knowledge representation and reasoning, which could lead to discrimination. In natural language processing, risks include compromising individual autonomy and appropriateness of vocabulary choices. Machine learning poses risks related to historical discriminations or prejudices and lack of diversity in the data. Finally, robotics may lead to a reduction in human interaction and conversation, potentially affecting social development and causing isolation for individuals with disabilities.

In conclusion, the proper implementation of AI can greatly contribute to creating a more inclusive world. However, it is essential to address the associated risks and ensure that human rights are respected in all applications of AI technology.