Shimmr.ai: Using AI to Improve Discoverability in Publishing

Nadim Sadek, an entrepreneur based in London, noticed that publishers in the industry tend to promote only a small percentage of their catalog, leaving authors desperate for attention and readers struggling to find books that match their interests. To address this challenge, Sadek founded Shimmr.ai, a start-up that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discoverability in publishing.

Shimmr.ai’s AI-driven platform analyzes the “DNA” of books and matches them with potential readers. The platform consists of three components: the briefer, the generator, and the deployer. The briefer extracts the “book DNA” by analyzing the book’s structure, values, interests, and emotions. The generator then creates an ad campaign and marketing copy based on this book DNA, using mediums such as video, voice, photography, and text. Finally, the deployer puts out the campaign in a highly targeted manner, reaching readers who have an affinity for the themes and emotions of the book.

The success of Shimmr.ai relies on the highly precise deployment of the campaign to reach receptive consumers. By deeply targeting readers, the platform aims to connect potential book buyers with books that align with their interests. This use of AI not only helps surface a book’s DNA but also taps into the personality DNA of potential consumers.

Shimmr.ai is set to make its debut at the Independent Publishers Guild’s program in England, where AI will be a key theme. The start-up will also present at the Frankfurter Buchmesse, where AI is a focal point. With its innovative solution, Shimmr.ai aims to transform the publishing industry by making discoverability more efficient and personalized, benefiting publishers, authors, and readers alike.