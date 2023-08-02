The Potential of AI and Web3 in Collaborative Problem-Solving

There is a growing concern about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and its influence on different aspects of our lives. However, it is important to recognize that AI also has the potential to assist humans in solving complex problems. In the realm of Web3, which focuses on decentralized networks, there are opportunities for AI and Web3 to collaborate in addressing society’s most challenging issues.

AI possesses various strengths that can be harnessed in problem-solving. It has the ability to gather and consolidate vast amounts of information from around the world, evaluate outcomes based on specific parameters, and perform research and tasks guided by expert instructions. On the other hand, Web3, with its governance frameworks and global pool of funds, can contribute to scaling large networks and coordinating participants across different jurisdictions.

In this collaborative process, humans play a crucial role. With their deep expertise, capacity for nuanced decision-making, and willingness to share knowledge, humans complement the capabilities of AI and Web3. By combining these strengths, it becomes possible to tackle complex global problems that have eluded us for generations.

A hypothetical example is presented: the “Curing Cancer DAO” — a decentralized autonomous organization initiated by a consortium of research labs, academic departments, and disease communities with the shared mission to find a cure for cancer. Equipped with AI management, a governance board of experts, and a funding pool, this DAO demonstrates the synergy between AI, Web3, and human expertise.

The AI agent within the DAO is assigned tasks by the governance board, such as managing donations, tracking new members, and disbursing payments based on deliverables. It assesses requirements, creates a roadmap, proposes sub-projects, and recruits participants and institutions globally. The board reviews and adjusts the proposal, assigning tasks to individuals within the DAO.

The AI agent continuously updates the roadmap, reports progress, and manages the complex project on a global scale. The governance board has the authority to veto proposals and improve the AI agent’s performance through training data collection. This collaborative approach between AI, Web3, and human expertise enables efficient problem-solving, enhanced transparency, and better risk management.

It is crucial to understand that the potential of AI and Web3 lies in their combination and cooperation. By creatively utilizing these technologies, we can enhance our problem-solving capabilities and address challenges that were previously deemed too complex to tackle. This decentralized approach can be applied to various coordination problems or research efforts on a global scale. When AI and Web3 work in tandem with human expertise and utilizing blockchains, we can achieve efficient and transparent solutions.