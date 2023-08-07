Concerns About the Unequal Effects of Artificial Intelligence

Economists are warning about the potential unequal distribution of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI). While AI is expected to generate wealth and improve living standards, there are concerns that these advantages will only be enjoyed by a privileged few. Historically, technological advances have had uncertain and sometimes negative impacts on the economy.

The spinning jenny, a development in the textiles industry during the 18th century, led to longer working hours and harsher conditions for workers. Similarly, the expansion of slavery in the American South in the 19th century was facilitated by mechanical cotton gins. The internet has also had a complex impact, creating new job roles but concentrating wealth in the hands of a few billionaires. It has left many sectors untouched and has often resulted in low-skilled job creation.

In a globalized economy, there are worries that the advantages of AI will not be evenly distributed. There is a risk of a “race to the bottom” as countries compete for AI investment with minimal regulation, leaving poorer countries behind. Moreover, the high barriers to entry for AI infrastructure could limit access to its benefits.

Addressing these concerns and ensuring a fair distribution of AI’s benefits will necessitate political action. Democratic reforms in the past have allowed technological advances to benefit wider society. However, in recent decades, shareholder capitalism has prioritized profit gains over the well-being of workers.

Worker groups are also worried about AI’s impact on employment and workers’ rights. They emphasize the need for consultation and bargaining rights for unions, as well as human control over AI-driven decision-making.

Additionally, antitrust policies will play a role in shaping the effects of AI. These policies will ensure healthy competition among AI suppliers. Furthermore, retraining the workforce will be crucial to help individuals adapt to the changing job market.

A recent survey by the OECD suggests that AI could have both positive and negative effects on various aspects of society, including job satisfaction, health, wages, privacy, and workplace biases.

Ultimately, the key question is whether AI will further exacerbate existing inequalities or contribute to a more equitable society.