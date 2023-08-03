The Future of Artificial Intelligence in Video Editing

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) in video editing evokes mixed feelings. It simultaneously elicits fear, excitement, and a sense of endless possibilities. However, one particular concern arises when contemplating the 2024 elections, given the rise of fake news and the increasingly realistic AI-generated images.

Lightricks, a company specializing in apps like Photoleap and Videoleap, is showcasing its advanced video editing software that can mimic one video style and apply it to another. This technology surpasses many other alternatives currently available, although it is not perfect.

To gain insights into this future, Zeev Farbman, the co-founder and CEO of Lightricks, sheds light on their AI developments. He emphasizes that AI video editing builds upon the existing capabilities of AI in photo editing. Adobe introduced Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop in 2010, using AI that is now considered outdated. This illustrates the progression of AI technology over time.

While AI has the potential to revolutionize the field of image creation, Farbman acknowledges that there is still room for improvement in terms of user interfaces and accessibility to cutting-edge controls. Despite the current complexities involved in utilizing advanced AI tools, researchers are nearing a point where they can imagine and create virtually any type of image.

In terms of video editing, previous AI advancements have resulted in visually captivating yet inconsistent animations. These videos offer mesmerizing effects but lack realism and are easily distinguishable from real footage.

However, this situation is expected to change rapidly. The progress in AI capabilities promises a future where videos edited with AI will be practically indistinguishable from real footage. This raises concerns about the potential misuse of AI-generated content in elections and other contexts.

The impact of AI in video editing is poised to reshape various industries and the way we perceive visual content. As this technology continues to advance, it becomes imperative to address the challenges surrounding regulation and responsible use to safeguard against its misuse.