The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Night Sky This Weekend

Get ready for some shooting stars — this weekend is the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower, the beloved astronomical event that sends bright streaks of light streaming across the night sky. This year’s show should be a good one, mainly because the moon isn’t going to interfere. According to Michelle Nichols, director of public observing with the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, the dark sky created by the waning crescent moon will provide the ideal backdrop for the celestial fireworks of the meteor shower.

The Perseids happen every summer as the Earth plows through a cloud of debris associated with a comet named Swift-Tuttle. These tiny bits of comet material, some as small as a grain of sand, heat up and glow as they hit the atmosphere at high speeds. While the Perseid shower has technically been underway since mid-July, the greatest number of meteors should be visible in the early pre-dawn hours of Sunday, August 13th.

Robert Lunsford, who works with the American Meteor Society, suggests that sky-watchers in dark areas without too much ambient light can expect to see about 50 to 60 meteors per hour during the last hour before dawn. The best viewing conditions occur under clear skies with minimal light pollution. To view the meteors, simply go outside, sit in a comfortable chair, look about halfway up the sky, and give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adapt to the darkness.

The Perseid meteor shower is known for its fireballs, which can leave a trail of light in the sky for up to a minute. This aspect of the show is especially exciting for astronomers like Jackie Faherty from the Hayden Planetarium in New York City. While the meteors don’t happen at a consistent pace, taking the time to fully commit to sky-watching can lead to awe-inspiring experiences of seeing multiple shooting stars in rapid succession.

If you can’t catch the peak of the Perseids, don’t worry. The shower is active before and after the peak, although less intensely. So grab a cozy blanket, find a dark spot away from city lights, and prepare to be amazed by the Perseid meteor shower.