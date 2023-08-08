The Highly-Anticipated Perseid Meteor Shower Returns

The Perseid meteor shower will once again grace the night sky, captivating skywatchers around the world. This year, the shower is expected to reach its peak before dawn on Sunday, August 13, with meteors visible as early as nightfall on Saturday, August 12. Under ideal viewing conditions, observers may witness up to one meteor per minute at the peak of the shower.

The timing for viewing the Perseids this year is highly favorable. The moon will be in its waning crescent phase, with only 8% illumination, rising in the early hours of August 13. This means that moonlight will not interfere with visibility. Additionally, the peak of the shower falls on a weekend night, allowing observers to stay up late without worrying about school or work the next day.

To maximize your chances of seeing meteors, start watching the sky after evening twilight ends on August 12. Look towards the northeastern horizon, where the shower’s radiant point in the constellation Perseus will have risen. In the early hours, you can expect to see long “earthgrazers” before Perseus climbs higher in the northeast after midnight.

It’s important to note that the Perseid meteor shower is a multi-night event. Meteors can be seen for several nights before and after the peak, so be sure to keep an eye out during this time.

No special equipment is needed to enjoy the Perseids, just your eyes. Find a dark location away from city lights, and if possible, with a wide-open view of the sky. Bring a reclining lawn chair or picnic blanket for comfort, and don’t forget to bundle up with warm clothing to ward off the nighttime chill. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness for an optimal experience.

Remember that Perseid meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, not just near the radiant point. Look in the direction where your sky is darkest, typically straight up. Faint meteors will streak across the sky, while brighter ones may leave a glowing smoke trail for several seconds. If you can trace a meteor’s path back to the constellation Perseus, then you have witnessed a Perseid meteor.

While light pollution and cloud cover can reduce visibility, the brightest meteors can still shine through. In fact, the Perseids produce more bright meteors than any other annual shower. These meteors are caused by debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle, ranging in size from sand grains to peas, entering Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 37 miles per second.

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary celestial event. Find a comfortable seat, grab a warm blanket, and get ready to be mesmerized by the Perseid meteor shower as it illuminates the night sky.