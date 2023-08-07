CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Astronomical Event

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Astronomical Event

August brings the highly anticipated annual Perseid meteor shower, known as the best meteor shower of the year. This celestial phenomenon takes place from mid-July to the end of August, with its peak occurring on the night of 12-13 August.

Viewing the Perseid meteor shower requires looking northeast from London on the night of 12 August 2023 at 22:30 BST, as the radiant point of the shower ascends into the sky. Optimal viewing conditions may allow viewers at dark sites to witness an astonishing display of 60-100 meteors shooting across the sky every hour, in all directions. Even from less dark locations, one can still anticipate seeing approximately one meteor per minute.

This year, the viewing conditions are particularly favorable due to the moon being in an advanced waning phase, with only about 10% of its surface illuminated. To fully enjoy this celestial spectacle, it is advisable to dress warmly and allocate ample time for observing the night sky. There is even a chance of witnessing a magnificent exploding meteor, known as a fireball.

However, as you move further south, the radiant point of the Perseid meteor shower descends lower in the sky, making it more challenging to see the meteors. Locations like Cape Town or Sydney may have noticeably limited visibility.

Enthusiasts and skywatchers eagerly anticipate the Perseid meteor shower every year. It offers a captivating experience and showcases the breathtaking beauty of the celestial world. Make sure not to miss out on this awe-inspiring display of meteors streaking across the night sky.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology Promotes Awareness of Chronic Diseases

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Applied Materials Sees Surge in Stock Prices as Chip Stocks Make Strong Comeback

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Samsung Launches Galaxy F34, a Rebranded Version of Galaxy M34, Exclusively for India

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

TROPICS Cubesats Successful in Monitoring Tropical Storm Systems

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology Promotes Awareness of Chronic Diseases

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Applied Materials Sees Surge in Stock Prices as Chip Stocks Make Strong Comeback

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Samsung Launches Galaxy F34, a Rebranded Version of Galaxy M34, Exclusively for India

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments