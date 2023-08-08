Mitsubishi’s Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV Proven Suitable for Australia’s Outback

Russell Coight, an experienced adventurer in Australia, has concluded that the rugged outback is not an ideal environment for an electric vehicle like Mitsubishi’s Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV. However, after testing the capabilities of the vehicle, he acknowledges that it is indeed “Australia Ready”.

The collaboration between Richards Rose and Working Dog Productions has showcased this concept through various media platforms like TV spots, videos, social media, websites, and dealership installations. Adam Rose, the executive creative director at Richards Rose, expresses gratitude to Mitsubishi Motors for allowing them to embark on this unique “all-Aussie adventure”. He also thanks the production partners involved in bringing this idea to life.

Sam Wight, the general manager of marketing & corporate affairs at Mitsubishi Motors Australia, emphasizes the award-winning nature of their product, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV. He highlights that the collaboration with Russell Coight has successfully dispelled concerns about range anxiety, proving that the vehicle is suitable for Australia.

The campaign has received positive feedback for its creative and effective portrayal of the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV’s capabilities. The partnership between Mitsubishi Motors and Russell Coight has demonstrated that the Outlander is a reliable and suitable vehicle for Australia’s challenging outback terrain.